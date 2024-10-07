Open Menu

Sindh CM Seeks Report Of Explosion From Home Minister, IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Sindh CM seeks report of explosion from Home Minister, IGP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah telephoned the Sindh Home Minister and IGP and had sought report of an incident of explosion near Karachi airport.

He directed to ascertain the nature of explosion by holding an Inquiry about every aspect of the incident and submit a report to him.

CM Murad said that the roads leading to and from the airport be cleared so that no passenger could face inconvenience.

He also directed the district administration to immediately shift injured persons to the hospital.

