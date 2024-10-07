Sindh CM Seeks Report Of Explosion From Home Minister, IGP
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah telephoned the Sindh Home Minister and IGP and had sought report of an incident of explosion near Karachi airport.
He directed to ascertain the nature of explosion by holding an Inquiry about every aspect of the incident and submit a report to him.
CM Murad said that the roads leading to and from the airport be cleared so that no passenger could face inconvenience.
He also directed the district administration to immediately shift injured persons to the hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
90 kanal encroached land vacated in FGEHA-ICT joint operation in G-14 sector52 minutes ago
-
Govt exercised restraint, didn't give PTI chance to get 'dead bodies': interior minister1 hour ago
-
Explosion reported near Karachi Airport1 hour ago
-
Pak Counsel Gen. highlights trends in global business landscape2 hours ago
-
Tarar inspects under-construction road in Township2 hours ago
-
KP CM Gandapur should clarify on his last 24-hours whereabouts: Tarar2 hours ago
-
PTI failed to unleash violence, bloodshed in capital despite massive attempt: Muqam3 hours ago
-
31 policemen injured, one died, 878 miscreants arrested during PTI protest; says IG Islamabad3 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Palestinians3 hours ago
-
Power Division refutes news item about setting up new power plant3 hours ago
-
Allegedly missing KP CM reaches provincial assembly3 hours ago
-
CM surfaces in KP Assembly after mysterious disappearance, lauds party support3 hours ago