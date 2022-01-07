Sindh CM sends relief good to Balochistan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday sent relief goods to Balochistan for people of rain-hit areas

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister dispatched relief goods, including 5000 tents, 10,000 blankets, 3000 sweaters, 4740 stoves and 4700 first aid kits to Balochistan for the people of rain-affected areas.

The chief minister directed Director General PDMA Salman Shah to keep in touch with PDMA Balochistan, and asked them to inform about the requirements of the people.

Advisor to CM on Relief and Rehabilitation Ghulam Rasool Chandio personally dispatched the trucks from the godwon.