Sindh CM Shares Eid Greetings With Foreign Diplomats
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The diplomats of various countries met with Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday and congratulated him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Besides the diplomats of different countries, senior officials, office bearers of the party and workers also met with Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and congratulated him on Eid-ul-Fitr, said a statement issued by the CM House.
Those who met the CM on Eid included diplomats of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Bangladesh, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Afghanistan.
The Senators, members of the National and Provincial assemblies, Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi, Advisor Najmi Alam, senior officers of the province, the Chief Secretary and IG Police also congratulated the Chief Minister on Eid.
Recent Stories
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 45 bottles of liquor2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM shares Eid greetings with foreign diplomats2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to JI Ameer, ANP President2 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Kamoki road mishap12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic12 minutes ago
-
Shikarpur police safely rescued 04 persons from Kacha area12 minutes ago
-
Young man died near Jaranwala road accident12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to AJK PM, governors of Punjab, GB12 minutes ago
-
Karachiites observe festive Eid ul Fitr with fervour12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains high alert during Eid festivities22 minutes ago
-
Festivities of Eid continue on second consecutive day42 minutes ago
-
24 injured in Larkana road accident52 minutes ago