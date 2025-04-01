Sindh CM shares Eid greetings with foreign diplomats

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The diplomats of various countries met with Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday and congratulated him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Besides the diplomats of different countries, senior officials, office bearers of the party and workers also met with Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and congratulated him on Eid-ul-Fitr, said a statement issued by the CM House.

Those who met the CM on Eid included diplomats of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Bangladesh, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Afghanistan.

The Senators, members of the National and Provincial assemblies, Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi, Advisor Najmi Alam, senior officers of the province, the Chief Secretary and IG Police also congratulated the Chief Minister on Eid.