Sindh CM Submits Reply In KCR Case

Fri 11th December 2020

Sindh CM submits reply in KCR case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday requested the Supreme Court to withdraw the contempt notice in the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) case.

The chief minister, in his reply submitted with the court, stated that if the SC ordered, the provincial government was ready to pay Rs 3 billion for the modern circular railway of Karachi.

He said the feasibility report of KCR was prepared in three months, but the (then) Federal Government lost interest in the project in 2017.

Murad said the provincial transport department presented the summary to the cabinet on November 14, but the cabinet meeting was postponed as he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Some Rs 10 million had already been released to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) while the release of remaining Rs 150 million was approved on December 9, he added.

The chief minister said Karachi needed a modern mass transit system, assuring that the circular railway would be restored in such a way that it would not affect design/planning for transit system.

