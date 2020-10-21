Sindh CM summons meeting of senior police officials including IG

(@fidahassanain)

The Sindh police thank Army Chief for taking notice of the incident of humiliation meted out to Sindh police and ordered inquiry into it while the top brass of the provincial police has decided to defer their decision of going on leave for ten days.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 21st, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah summoned today a meeting of senior police officers from Sindh including Inspector General (IG), the sources said.

The sources said that the meeting would be held at Sindh Chief Minister at 11: 00 am. Additional IG Special Branch, AIG Sukkur and AIG Hyderabad would also take part in the meeting.

They said the Chief Minister would discuss the concerns of Sindh police officers. The meeting was summoned after the top brass of Sindh police had applied to go on long leave following the arrest and release of PML-N leader Captain (retired) Safdar in Karachi.

The sources said that Additional IG Special Branch Karachi Imran Minhas had also applied for two months leave over disheartenment with the current situation. The officer in his application had said that all officers were in a state of shock and he was unable to work in such an environment. The sources said that many other police officers were also united to go on leave from duty.

However, a statement from Sindh police shared on its official twitter account said that all the officers including Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar had decided to defer their leave for ten days.

“IG himself deferred his leave and asked other officials to do so for ten days,” said the sources, adding that it was decided in the larger national interest as conclusion was pending.

Karachi police said that the incident took place on the night between Oct 18 and 19 caused great heartache and resentment within all ranks of Sindh police.

It stated that IG Sindh and all other ranks decided to go on leave following the incident of humiliation meted out to Sindh police.

Sindh police thanked Army Chief for realizing the sense of hurt and ordering an inquiry into the subject matter. It also thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for showing solidarity with the police leadership.