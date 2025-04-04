Open Menu

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah Vows To Protect Sindh's Rights

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding Sindh's interests, particularly with regards to the proposed construction of six canals on the Indus River. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Shah emphasized that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is opposed to the project, which he believes will harm the province's water resources.

He expressed concern that the media should be aware of the impact of their reporting, as it can shape public opinion. He clarified that no funds have been allocated for the canal project, and the PPP will continue to challenge the proposal.

The Sindh CM pointed out that the Punjab government has proposed a Rs 218 billion project to construct new canals, which requires approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Shah emphasized that any water project must be approved by the CCI, as per Article 155 of the Constitution.

He also highlighted the water scarcity issue in Sindh, citing that between 1976 and 2022, 27 million acres of water flowed into the sea, while 8.6 million acres were allocated for other uses, resulting in an 11 million acre-foot water shortage. He questioned how the canal project could be feasible in such circumstances.

The CM assured that the PPP will continue to protect Sindh's rights and interests, and he is committed to standing with the people of Sindh. He also vowed to bring the perpetrators of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mehr's murder to justice.

