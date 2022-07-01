Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members on Friday took a ride in the Sindh People's Bus Service (PBS).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members on Friday took a ride in the Sindh People's Bus Service (PBS).

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, in a post on his Twitter handle, said the chief minister rode on the PBS bus from Metropole stop and during travel shared views with the passengers.

"Chief Minister #Sindh travelled on the new #Sindh Peoples Bus Service from Metropole Stop & interacted with commuters who were extremely happy with the service & requested for expansion of this facility.

They were happy to see their CM personally checking quality of service." The Sindh Peoples Bus Service started its operations on its 2nd route from North Karachi to Indus Hospital on Friday "Route 2 of #Sindh Peoples Bus Service is functional now. This service provides good, efficient & affordable transportation to the people travelling from North Karachi to Korangi & will pass different areas including Nagan Chowrangi, NIPA, COD & Landhi," Murtaza Wahab said in another tweet.

He said on its Route 1, the PBS catered to 2,863 people on its first day, which had increased to 10,686 on a single day.