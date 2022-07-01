UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM Takes A Ride In People's Bus Service

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Sindh CM takes a ride in People's Bus Service

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members on Friday took a ride in the Sindh People's Bus Service (PBS).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members on Friday took a ride in the Sindh People's Bus Service (PBS).

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, in a post on his Twitter handle, said the chief minister rode on the PBS bus from Metropole stop and during travel shared views with the passengers.

"Chief Minister #Sindh travelled on the new #Sindh Peoples Bus Service from Metropole Stop & interacted with commuters who were extremely happy with the service & requested for expansion of this facility.

They were happy to see their CM personally checking quality of service." The Sindh Peoples Bus Service started its operations on its 2nd route from North Karachi to Indus Hospital on Friday "Route 2 of #Sindh Peoples Bus Service is functional now. This service provides good, efficient & affordable transportation to the people travelling from North Karachi to Korangi & will pass different areas including Nagan Chowrangi, NIPA, COD & Landhi," Murtaza Wahab said in another tweet.

He said on its Route 1, the PBS catered to 2,863 people on its first day, which had increased to 10,686 on a single day.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Twitter Korangi Landhi Murad Ali Shah Post From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Police killed notorious gangster involved in over ..

Police killed notorious gangster involved in over 500 cases: IGP

4 minutes ago
 8 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

8 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Poor ventilation spoils the puppet show

Poor ventilation spoils the puppet show

4 minutes ago
 Equal opportunities essential for country's progre ..

Equal opportunities essential for country's progress: Samreen

10 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing capabilities to strengthen national ..

Govt utilizing capabilities to strengthen national economy: Nawab Salman Khan Kh ..

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Strength Lifting C'ship from Saturday

Punjab Strength Lifting C'ship from Saturday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.