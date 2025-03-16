Sindh CM takes notice of firing incident between 2 groups

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of killings during firing between two groups in Badin area of the Sindh province.

He has sought a detailed report of the incident from IG Police Sindh.

The Chief Minister has also strongly condemned the killings.

He said that Police should take strict legal action to prevent such incidents and submit a report.

He directed the Police to protect citizens' lives and property.

Culprits should be arrested immediately, he directed.

He said, 'I regret that even in the blessed month, people do not refrain from shedding each other's blood.'