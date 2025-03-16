Open Menu

Sindh CM Takes Notice Of Firing Incident Between 2 Groups

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Sindh CM takes notice of firing incident between 2 groups

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of killings during firing between two groups in Badin area of the Sindh province.

He has sought a detailed report of the incident from IG Police Sindh.

The Chief Minister has also strongly condemned the killings.

He said that Police should take strict legal action to prevent such incidents and submit a report.

He directed the Police to protect citizens' lives and property.

Culprits should be arrested immediately, he directed.

He said, 'I regret that even in the blessed month, people do not refrain from shedding each other's blood.'

Recent Stories

29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

26 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

56 minutes ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

2 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

2 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

2 hours ago
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

7 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

13 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan