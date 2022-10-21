Sindh CM thanks Shehbaz Sharif for special focus on KCR project, rehab of flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday thanked him for his special attention towards the development of Karachi Circular Railway and Thar Coal Mines.

The Sindh CM also expressed gratitude to Shehbaz Sharif for his personal interest in the rehabilitation of flood victims in the province and also the rebuilding of the infrastructure damaged by the floods.

Political situation in the country also came under discussion.