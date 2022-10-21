UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM Thanks Shehbaz Sharif For Special Focus On KCR Project, Rehab Of Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Sindh CM thanks Shehbaz Sharif for special focus on KCR project, rehab of flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday thanked him for his special attention towards the development of Karachi Circular Railway and Thar Coal Mines.

The Sindh CM also expressed gratitude to Shehbaz Sharif for his personal interest in the rehabilitation of flood victims in the province and also the rebuilding of the infrastructure damaged by the floods.

Political situation in the country also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Flood Thar Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

2 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

3 hours ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.