Sindh CM To Approach Fed Govt To Ban Gujo-Bulo Fishing Net

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting with a Fisheries department delegation of Balochistan government led by its parliamentary secretary Barkat Rind discussed collaborative projects aimed at boosting the fisheries sector to improve the livelihood of local fishermen.

The delegation members included the Secretary of Fisheries Govt of Balochistan Javed Shehvani and the Director of Fisheries Technical Dr Allauddin.

The CM was assisted by his Advisor Livestock & Fisheries Najmi Alam, Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Kazim Jatoi and Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh.

The fisheries department officials from both provinces highlighted that the use of Gujo-Bulo fishing nets for catching fish was destroying fish seedlings, depleting fish stocks, and leaving fishermen unemployed.

They emphasized the need for appropriate measures to stop the import of these fishing nets.

The CM said that he would talk to the Federal government to ban the import of sensitive Gujo-Bulo nets.

In the meeting, the CM directed the Sindh fisheries department to launch welfare schemes for fishermen and collaborate with the Balochistan government to launch similar schemes there also.

The CM decided that the fisheries departments of both provinces should enhance coordination so that the export of seafood could be enhanced.

