Sindh CM Unveils Rs2247.5bn Budget For Next Fiscal Year 2023-24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Sindh CM unveils Rs2247.5bn budget for next fiscal year 2023-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Sindh Finance Minister, presented an Rs2247.581 billion annual budget for the next financial year 2023-24 on the floor of the Sindh Assembly here on Saturday.

The budget marks a 31 per cent increase over budget estimates of Rs1713.584 billion in the current year 2022-23.

The budget estimates of the development expenditure for the next fiscal year 2023-24 stand at Rs700.103 billion against the budget estimates of Rs459.657 billion this year. This includes Rs30 billion earmarked for the district Annual Development Project (ADP).

