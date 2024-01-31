Sindh CM urges govt partners to help establish social protection system

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Wednesday urged the provincial government's partners to help establish a social protection system that empowers and safeguards the most vulnerable segments of the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Wednesday urged the provincial government's partners to help establish a social protection system that empowers and safeguards the most vulnerable segments of the society.

Speaking at a "Consultative Seminar on Social Protection in Sindh", he commended the organizers in in bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise for exploring ways to strengthen the social protection system in the province.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the participants for their valuable contributions to the crucial dialogue, highlighting the collaborative spirit that was essential for the success of the government's endeavours.

He stated that the Sindh Government "provides effective social assistance and protection to the most vulnerable people".

He emphasized the crucial role of a well-coordinated and comprehensive social protection system in alleviating poverty and promoting equity among the diverse population of the province.

He also stressed the importance of being aware of the significant impact the government's decisions could have on the lives of "those who rely on these systems for their well-being".

He said that the discussions in the seminar and the associated documentation had shed light on the challenges within the social protection framework.

“These challenges include fragmentation across programmes, gaps in coverage, coordination deficiencies, targeting inefficiencies, and inadequacies in monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

”

He said acknowledging the hurdles was the first step towards devising effective strategies to overcome them because "our commitment was not merely a declaration but a call to action".

Justice Baqar reaffirmed his strong commitment to reforming and consolidating social protection initiatives under the newly established Sindh Social Protection Authority.

The Authority's creation, he said, was "evidence of our determination to establish a streamlined, efficient, and responsive system that meets the needs of our people".

The chief minister emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability through the establishment of efficient monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

He also highlighted the significance of constantly evaluating the impact of the government's interventions, recognizing areas that needed improvement and adapting strategies to suit the evolving circumstances.

"The iterative process ensures that our social protection system remains dynamic, responsive, and effective in meeting the needs of our constituents," he added.

Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information Ahmad Shah, Secretary Social Protection Rafiq Mustafa Shaikh, Secretary school education Shireen Narejo, Vice Chairman Social Protection board Haris Gazdar, and CEO Social Protection Authority Sami Shaikh addressed different sessions, while UN-FAO representative Emmanuel Moncada, DEAN IBA Karachi Dr Asma Hyder and BISP Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib via video link.