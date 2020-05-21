Sindh CM urges people to celebrate Eid with simplicity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged people of the country, particularly of Sindh to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr with simplicity and demonstrate solidarity with the coronavirus patients, the aggrieved families who lost their lives and the poor people.

"We are passing through a very critical phase of pandemic which is unprecedented in the recent history, therefore I am of the view that we all should celebrate Eid with simplicity." He said this on Thursday while addressing a press conference here at auditorium of Sindh Assembly Building here, said a statement issued from the CM's House.

The CM Sindh was flanked by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab and MNA Agha Rafiullah.

The chief minister said that he was dedicating Eid-ul-fitr to the frontline workers, doctors, para-medical staff, nurses, janitorial staff, police, Rangers and revenue dept officials who selflessly fighting with the virus to save life of others. "This is a matchless service and we have lost seven doctors, five policemen and 20 personnel of Pakistan Rangers," he said.

The chief minister paying rich tribute to front line workers, said that 364 persons of health department have affected by coronavirus, of them 27 have recovered and seven of them lost their lives while saving the lives of the patients.

He shared their their Names, Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro, Dr. Abdul Haq, Dr. Zubaida Siraj Dr. Furqan Ul Haq, Dr Asar Ibrahim, Dr. M. Basheer Qasim and Dr. Nawaz Gahouti, with the media.

He added that 274 police men were infected with coronavirus, of them 59 have recovered while five succumbed to the virus. They were Hanif, ASI Anis, ASI Sher Gul Khan, ASI Mohammad Anwar and HC Abdul Aziz.

Talking about Pakistan Rangers, the chief minister said that their 20 personnel have been affected by the coronavirus and prayer for their early recover.

The chief minister announced to give compensation to the frontline workers who lost their lives in the line of their duty. "I will also give a similar compensation to the frontline workers of the private sector by making necessary amendment in the law," he said and added that the compensation package was under preparation.

He said that there was a provision of compensation in the accidental deaths. "We are also exploring ways and means to compensate others," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the international experiences and ground realities showed that coronavirus has affected thickly populated areas badly. "I am not talking only of Pakistan but all over the world this trend has been witnessed," he said and added that was why Karachi and Lahore have more cases.

The chief minister said that his government was against the operation of passenger trains and flights but it was the decision of the Federal government. He added that the experts have told him that after 14 days the cases would increase further. "I am praying for the best," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the people not to go to their villages and don't get them infected. "At present, the virus has not spread in our rural areas and they are almost safe and if they are made infected then we will not be able to control it," he said and added that was why he was opposing trans, passenger buses and flights operation.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that our ADP was Rs228 billion but we have faced a shortfall of Rs 233 billion. "Now, we have decided to curtail our ADP from Rs228 billion to Rs93 billion during the current financial years," he said and added that he was releasing Rs10 billion to complete 523 schemes.

Replying to a question about Pir-j-Goth where some people alleged the government of giving incorrect results of COVID-19, he said, "Yes, there might be an error in one or two results but why should we make our coronavirus negative people as positive," he question and added "it is misreporting that the government labs results come positive and private hospitals negative." He said that some people were saying that coronavirus was nothing but a bubble of hot air. "For God sake, don't be misguided and misguide the people – this is a dangerous virus, one of my ministers is struggling against the virus in Aga Khan- he is not well," he said and added one of our Lady MPAs was also suffering from the virus and two MPAs of other provinces have lost their lives.

Talking about his strategy, the chief minister said that he has given special focus to contain coronavirus. "I have diverted all my energies and resources to the contain and control the virus," he said and added he was going to establish coronavirus hospitals in every divisional headquarters.

He said that the federal government has provided a PCR machine in Sukkur where the Sindh government was establishing a lab to test coronavirus samples.

Syed Murad Ali Shah assured the media that the killer of journalist Aziz Memon would be brought to book "I know the details of the investigation made so far but it would affect the case, therefore I am not disclosing the details, he said.

The chief minister sharing the coronavirus details of the last 24 hours said that 960 new cases have been detected after conducting 6003 samples were tested. So far, the government has conducted 143,543 tests against which 19,924 cases have been detected.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 20 more patients lost their lives lifting the tally to 336 which constituted 1.7 percent of the total patients. He added that 143 patients were in critical condition, of them 33 were on ventilators.

He said that at present 13263 patients were under treatment, of them 11735 were in home isolation, 806 at Isolation Centers and 722 in different hospitals.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah 680 patients have recovered and discharged to their home. The number of the patients recovered so far has reached to 6325.

He said that out of total 960 new cases 779 belong to Karachi, of them 233 to East, 169 South, 137 central, 97 West, 86 Korangi and 57 Malir.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also said that 22 new cases have been detected in Shikarpur, 17 Hyderabad, 14 Larkana, Sukkur and Kamabr each one has nine cases, Ghotki seven, Sanghr-Shaheed Benazirabad have three each, Jacobabad and Mirpurhas two each while Dadu, Jamshoro, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal have one case each.

Concluding his press conference, the chief minister urged the people to celebrate Eid with simplicity and not to go out without any solid reason.