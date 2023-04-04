Close
Sindh CM Visits Bhutto Family Graveyard In Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Sindh CM visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Tuesday, in connection with the 44th death anniversary of Pakistan People's Party founder chairman and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He also laid a floral wreath at the grave of the Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha' Syed Murad Ali Shah who was accompanied by provincial Ministers Mukish Chawala Imtiaz Ali Shaikh, Imadad Ali Petafi, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Iajaz Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Leaders and workers of PPP and others sat there for some-time.

He visited the grave of the chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered "Fateha", adding he also visited the graves of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

