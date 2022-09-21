UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM Visits Kashmore District

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Sindh CM visits Kashmore district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Kashmore district of Larkana Division on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner Kashmore briefed the chief minister about the flood situation and said that 1353 mm rain fall from July 1 to August 26 in the area.

Due to rains, 31 people died and 709 were injured, he said adding 27 relief camps were established in the district to help the affected people, where 6961 victims were living in the camps.

The deputy commissioner said as many as 159,731 acres area of the district was affected while 119,698 houses collapsed and large number of livestock died.

He also told that cooked food, milk, ration bags, tarpaulin, mosquito nets, jerry cans, bed sheets and other supplies were provided in the camps and flood water had been drained from the flooded areas.

The provincial ministers Mir Shabbir Ali Bajarani, Jam Khan Shoro, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MPAs Mir Ghulam Abid Khan Sundarani, Haji Abdul Rauf Khan Khoso, Ijaz Khan Jakhrani, Dr. Sohrab Sarki, PPP district leader Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, Altaf Ahmed Khoso also accompanied the chief minister.

