Sindh CM Visits Sindh Govt-funded Under Construction New Indus Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Sunday visited the under-construction Indus Hospital, established by the Sindh government in collaboration with Indus Hospital and Health Networks (IHHN) at Korangi Crossing, to be inaugurated shortly.
Chairman IHHN Board, Abdul Karim Paracha, Chairman of the Resource Generation Committee Salim Razak Tabani, the board of Directors Khalid Khanani, President Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO Dr Syed Zafar Zaidi, Executive Directors Dr Muhammad Amin Chinoy, Dr Muhammad Shamvil Ashraf, Syed Shahab Akhtar, and Syed Mashhood Rizvi received the CM.
Murad Ali Shah visited different wards of the hospital, including Adult Wards, Operating Rooms, Surgical ICUs, Family Medicine Clinics, consultant Clinics Tele-Emergency, Emergency Wards, Blood Center.
Dr Bari told the CM that in the first phase, a 90-bed emergency department has been launched, with plans for the hospital to expand to a capacity of 1,380 beds in the near future.
During the visit, CM Murad Ali Shah stated that the Korangi Indus Hospital would be the third major healthcare facility in Karachi, following Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and Civil Hospital. “This hospital will provide free treatment to patients,” the chief minister affirmed.
Dr. Bari highlighted that the Korangi Indus Hospital would operate as a paperless facility and would feature specialised wards for neurosciences and adult oncology. “This project would not have been possible without the support of the Sindh Chief Minister,” Dr. Bari acknowledged.
CM Murad Ali Shah also announced that a separate Mother and Child Block would be constructed at Badin Hospital, which is also managed by the Indus Hospital Network. “The Indus Network is providing top-quality healthcare services, and we are committed to enhancing medical facilities across Sindh,” the CM added.
The chief minister further emphasised his vision to promote nursing as a vital profession to inspire more young people to pursue careers in this field.
