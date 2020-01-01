UrduPoint.com
 Sindh CM Writes Letter To PM For Provision Of Funds, Asks Him To Resolve Water And Gas Issue

Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:26 PM

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of funds, asks him to resolve water and gas issue

The letter, according to the sources, was written by the Sindh  government for PM’s attention for provision of funds and to resolve the issue of distribution of water and supply of gas to the people of Sindh.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2019) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of funds for the projects like population and health, and sought his attention towards water and gas issues in Karachi and other parts of the province here on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah asked the Prime Minister to constitute a committee for equal distribution of water between the provinces, and provision of gas to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

“The funds for the projects like population and health should be provided,” said the letter issued to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Sindh CM also conveyed his message to the PM that letters would be written to all other ministries which held their funds.

The sources said that the Federal government initially in 2001 decided to stop issuance of funds to the provinces for “vertical programs” as health and population became the subject of provinces after 18th amendment. However, the provinces challenged this act and lodged their protest that if they had known it before they would have demanded “appropriate funds” for these programs.

On provinces’ protest, Council of Common Interest decided to issue funds to the provinces and now these funds would continue for the provinces till the next decision .

Sindh Chief Minister Shah asked the PM to resolve the issue of water distribution, constitute a committee for this and seek recommendations from all provinces for the Council of Common Interest on its next meeting, they added.

