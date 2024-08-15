Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Junaid Buland on Thursday emphasized the significance of freedom by drawing attention to the struggles of oppressed people in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, where atrocities are being committed against innocent civilians

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Junaid Buland on Thursday emphasized the significance of freedom by drawing attention to the struggles of oppressed people in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, where atrocities are being committed against innocent civilians.

Speaking at the Jashne Azadi event organized by Markazi Anjuman Tajran Mirpurkhas, Buland urged traders to prioritize education for their children, stressing that it's the key to national progress and development.

Buland, who has personal ties to Mirpurkhas, assured the audience, on this occasion that he's well-acquainted with the region's challenges and promised to remain accessible to the public.

During the event, Maulana Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chishti also spoke on the importance of independence, and the event concluded with the cutting of an independence celebration cake and prayers for the country's prosperity, security, and development.

The event drew a large crowd of officers, citizens, and businessmen, who gathered to commemorate Independence Day and reflect on the value of freedom.

APP/hms/378