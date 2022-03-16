UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM's Indictment Postponed In NAB Reference

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 16, 2022 | 05:37 PM

Sindh CM's indictment postponed in NAB reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday opposed the acquittal pleas of the co-accused in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday opposed the acquittal pleas of the co-accused in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

However, the court also postponed the indictment of Syed Murad Ali Shah due to the acquittal pleas of the accused.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the acquittal petitions of six accused including Najamul Hassan, Shahnawaz, Agha Wasif and others.

The NAB in its comments opposed the acquittal pleas and prayed the court to turn them down as there was sufficient evidence against the accused.

Meanwhile, two more accused including Sultan Ahmed Farooq and Masood Naqvi submitted acquittal pleas under NAB amendment Ordinance.

The court served notices to NAB and sought comments against them as well.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till April 21.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Sultan Ahmed April Murad Ali Shah Court

Recent Stories

vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 ..

Vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 Series

10 minutes ago
 Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership ..

Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership in Fighting COVID-19

14 minutes ago
 Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid ..

Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

19 minutes ago
 03-day farm advisers training workshop on ‘Role ..

03-day farm advisers training workshop on ‘Role of Farm Advisers in Agricultur ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt to procure 6 mln tons wheat to fulfill domest ..

Govt to procure 6 mln tons wheat to fulfill domestic requirement

23 minutes ago
 Speakers voice concern over criminalization of fre ..

Speakers voice concern over criminalization of freedom of expression in IIOJK

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>