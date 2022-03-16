(@imziishan)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday opposed the acquittal pleas of the co-accused in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday opposed the acquittal pleas of the co-accused in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

However, the court also postponed the indictment of Syed Murad Ali Shah due to the acquittal pleas of the accused.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the acquittal petitions of six accused including Najamul Hassan, Shahnawaz, Agha Wasif and others.

The NAB in its comments opposed the acquittal pleas and prayed the court to turn them down as there was sufficient evidence against the accused.

Meanwhile, two more accused including Sultan Ahmed Farooq and Masood Naqvi submitted acquittal pleas under NAB amendment Ordinance.

The court served notices to NAB and sought comments against them as well.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till April 21.