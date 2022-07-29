Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, spoke to Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo over the phone and expressed his deep sorrow and solidarity over the loss of life and property caused by heavy rains in Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, spoke to Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo over the phone and expressed his deep sorrow and solidarity over the loss of life and property caused by heavy rains in Balochistan.

The government offered all kinds of support. Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad over telephone to provide full assistance to the rain affected people of Balochistan.

Bilawal Bhutto told the Sindh Chief Minister that the heavy rain has displaced our Baloch brothers living in various areas including Chagai, Qila Saifullah and Nushki districts and at this time they need our support.

Chief Minister Sindh spoke to Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on telephone and expressed solidarity with him over the loss of life and property in Balochistan.

Murad Ali Shah offered all kinds of help to the rain-affected people of Balochistan. He said that we had sent 500 tents to Lasbela on Wednesday and today we were sending 100 more tents to Othal. If the people of Balochistan need anything else, the Sindh Relief Commission would contact the concerned divisional commissioners in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan thanked the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Chairman of the People's Party for their support. He also expressed regret over the loss of life and property due to heavy rain in Sindh.