UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM's Offer Solidarity And Cooperation To The Rain-affected People Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Sindh CM's offer solidarity and cooperation to the rain-affected people of Balochistan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, spoke to Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo over the phone and expressed his deep sorrow and solidarity over the loss of life and property caused by heavy rains in Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, spoke to Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo over the phone and expressed his deep sorrow and solidarity over the loss of life and property caused by heavy rains in Balochistan.

The government offered all kinds of support. Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad over telephone to provide full assistance to the rain affected people of Balochistan.

Bilawal Bhutto told the Sindh Chief Minister that the heavy rain has displaced our Baloch brothers living in various areas including Chagai, Qila Saifullah and Nushki districts and at this time they need our support.

Chief Minister Sindh spoke to Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on telephone and expressed solidarity with him over the loss of life and property in Balochistan.

Murad Ali Shah offered all kinds of help to the rain-affected people of Balochistan. He said that we had sent 500 tents to Lasbela on Wednesday and today we were sending 100 more tents to Othal. If the people of Balochistan need anything else, the Sindh Relief Commission would contact the concerned divisional commissioners in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan thanked the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Chairman of the People's Party for their support. He also expressed regret over the loss of life and property due to heavy rain in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Chagai Qila Saifullah Lasbela Nushki Murad Ali Shah All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Four wounded in grenade blast at Afghan cricket ma ..

Four wounded in grenade blast at Afghan cricket match

5 seconds ago
 E-filing system to be initiated in six sectors of ..

E-filing system to be initiated in six sectors of Civil Secretariat Balochistan: ..

1 minute ago
 Chairman JCP directs to make audio recording of me ..

Chairman JCP directs to make audio recording of meeting available on Supreme Cou ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan makes strong demarche to India over healt ..

Pakistan makes strong demarche to India over health condition of Yasin Malik: FO ..

1 minute ago
 Google celebrates 10 years of Google Play

Google celebrates 10 years of Google Play

1 minute ago
 SSP Larkana outlines plan to maintain peace in Muh ..

SSP Larkana outlines plan to maintain peace in Muharram

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.