Sindh Coastal Highway to help developing coastal belt, impeding sea erosion: Ahsan Iqbal

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, during a visit of Sindh Coastal Highway on Tuesday, said that the project would help addressing the issue of sea intrusion and opening growth avenues in coastal areas of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, during a visit of Sindh Coastal Highway on Tuesday, said that the project would help addressing the issue of sea intrusion and opening growth avenues in coastal areas of the province.

The federal minister inspected the construction process of Sindh Coastal Highway at Gharo and also received a briefing from the officers concerned.

The minister while talking to media at the occasion, said that federal government was working for development of coastal areas of Sindh in collaboration with the provincial government.

The project has been initiated by the Sindh government and federal government has pledged to complete a 37 kilometer section of the highway, he said and added that sea has eroded thousands acres of land in coastal areas of Sindh and the project will play a significant role in preserving the land from sea intrusion.

The Pakistan Muslim League N and the Pakistan Peoples Party once considered arch rivals in the political arena of the country, are now working in unison on agenda of development, economic stability, solidarity and integrity of Pakistan under the Charter of Democracy, Ahsan Iqbal stated.

“We may have political differences and we contest elections against each other but on the matters of national solidarity, integrity and development and growth of the country, we put all the differences away, sit on a table and work jointly,” he noted.

Pakistan is heading on the path of reforms, economic growth and prosperity and we could not allow anyone to push back the country into the red zone, the federal minister said and recalled that national economy was shattered in the four years of a party that governed the country without any development and progress.

“Now we are working for sustainable development, we have completed Multan-Sukkur and Karachi-Hyderabad sections of the motorway and now we will also complete Sukkur Hyderabad motorway soon,” he vowed.

The federal minister, earlier addressing during the briefing, said that government has taken tough decisions to avoid the default and now no one could raise question on economic status of Pakistan.

We have envisaged a five year plan 2024-29 for laying foundations of sustainable development of the country and taking it farther on the path of progress, he said and outlined that enhancing exports, increasing agriculture production and advancing in technology particularly in IT were key elements for the growth.

The minister, responding to a media query, said that federal government and the provincial governments entered into 1991 water accord to ensure fair distribution of water and now no one could steal water from the share of the other one.