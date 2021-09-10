UrduPoint.com

Sindh Collects Over Rs 17,523m In Terms Of Taxes In Just Last Two Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sindh collects over Rs 17,523m in terms of taxes in just last two months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation department collected over Rs 17523.093 million in terms of various taxes during July to August 2021.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department and Parliamentary Affairs & food Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement on Friday.

The participants were told that Rs12827.939 million taxes were collected during the same period of the previous financial year.

It was informed that Rs 1636.136 million was collected under motor vehicle tax and Rs 14690.

675 million under infrastructure cess, Rs 255.216 million under property tax while Rs 118.884 million was collected under professional tax. Rs 6.386 million received in cotton fee and Rs 3.581 million under the head of entertainment duty.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Raja Khurram Shehzad, Director Generals Munir Ahmed Zardari, Haji Saleem Bhutto and other officers.

Chawla advised the tax depositors to visit website www.excise.gos.pk to check details of taxes and avail tax filing facilities.

