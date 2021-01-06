Sindh collects Rs 43945.876 mln in taxes from July to Dec 2020: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation department has collected over Rs 43954 million in various taxes from July 2020 to December 2020.

Chawla while presiding over a meeting in his office here recalled that during the same period of the last financial year, tax of Rs 39981.528 million was collected.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary ET&N Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari, Additional Director Nasir Affandi, Director Taxes Iqbal Leghari and other officers.

The meeting was informed that Rs 4138.

992 million was collected in terms of motor vehicle tax and Rs 35682.748 million in terms of infrastructure cess, Rs 321.290 million in terms of professional tax and Rs 1192.959 million in terms of property tax.

The meeting was further informed that Rs68.724 million was collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs13.252 million in the form of entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla, said that the overall situation of tax collection was satisfactory and it was hoped that we would achieve the desired tax targets.

He also asked the professional and property tax defaulters to deposit their taxes immediately and directed the officers to expedite the collection of taxes.