UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Collects Rs 52916 Mln Taxes During FY From July 2020 To Jan 2021

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:26 PM

Sindh collects Rs 52916 mln taxes during FY from July 2020 to Jan 2021

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control department has collected a total of Rs 52916.823 million in taxes during the current financial year from July 2020 to January 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control department has collected a total of Rs 52916.823 million in taxes during the current financial year from July 2020 to January 2021.

During the same period last year, Rs 47493.427 million tax was collected, he said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control, Directors General Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari and other officers.

The meeting was told that Rs 5292.507 million was collected in motor vehicle tax and Rs 42870.

543 million in infrastructure cess, Rs 1304.151 million in property tax and Rs 374.100 million in professional tax.

The meeting was further informed that Rs 77.148 million was collected in cotton fee, Rs 17.091 million in entertainment duty and the rest in other taxes.

Chawla expressed hope that the tax collection targets would be achieved by more than 100 per cent before the end of the current financial year.

He said that tax defaulters could also go to the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk and deposit their taxes.

He said that taxpayers should take the advantage of online tax filing and directed the officers to intensify their efforts for tax collection and achieve their tax targets as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Vehicle Same January July 2020 Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

Germany, Poland, Sweden to expel Russian diplomats ..

3 minutes ago

Ensuring justice must be the first priority of jud ..

5 minutes ago

US Congressman Ron Wright Dies After Battle With C ..

5 minutes ago

DRAP holds training session on COVID-19 vaccine ad ..

5 minutes ago

Female Employees facilitation center inaugurated a ..

5 minutes ago

Need stressed for empowering women

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.