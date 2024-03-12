Sindh College Education Dept Issues College Timings During Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
Sindh College Education Department issued schedule on timings of educational institutions during the holy month of Ramazan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Sindh College education Department issued schedule on timings of educational institutions during the holy month of Ramazan.
According to notification issued by the College Education Department, timing of colleges from Monday to Saturday for morning shift will be from 8:30 am to 12:00 noon while timing for the evening shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.
All public and private educational institutions falling under administrative control of the department shall observe the notified timings during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, it added.
