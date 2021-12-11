UrduPoint.com

Sindh Colleges Games-2021-marathon Race Organizes In Larkana

Sindh Colleges Games-2021-marathon race organizes in Larkana

The Directorate of College Education Larkana Region has organized a Marathon Race in connection with the Sindh College Games-2021in Larkana, on Saturday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The Directorate of College education Larkana Region has organized a Marathon Race in connection with the Sindh College Games-2021in Larkana, on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony of the Games was inaugurated by Deputy Director Colleges Education Larkana Region Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and Principal Prof. Altaf Hussain Abro along with the principals of various colleges of the Region by cutting of Ribbon.

In this regard, the Marathon Race was organized from Kambar Bye-pass to Government Boys Degree College Larkana in which students from different colleges of Larkana region participated.

In the marathon race, Amir Ali of Government Boys Degree College Larkana took first position, Abdul Qadir of the same college stood second, Ghulam Mustafa of Government College Naudero(Larkana) came third, Rashid Ali of Government Boys Degree College Larkana came fourth and Abid Ali of Government CNS College Shikarpur achieved fifth position.

On this occasion Deputy Director Colleges Education Larkana Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and Principal of Government Boys Degree College Prof. Altaf Abro also distributed trophies and prizes among the students who secured the position and congratulated them.

