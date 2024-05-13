Sindh considers to form 'Dolphin Force' to combat street crimes

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday paid a special visit to the Karachi Police Office to chair a high-level meeting on law and order situation in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday paid a special visit to the Karachi Police Office to chair a high-level meeting on law and order situation in the metropolis.

Additional IGP Karachi and other senior police officers welcomed the Minister at the KPO. A guard of honor was also presented to him by the police contingent.

The Home Minister Sindh chaired a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the city and issued further necessary instructions after a detailed briefing on various aspects.

Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqub Minhas presented a briefing on the measures being taken to curb street crimes including theft, robbery, and drug trafficking, and suggested the formation of a Dolphin Force similar to the Punjab Police to combat street crimes. He also recommended the provision of 1800 motorcycles for this purpose.

The Additional IG Karachi informed the meeting that the police are constantly working to protect Chinese citizens, experts, and other foreigners, and have also taken on board the relevant stakeholders in this regard.

He said that the incidents of motorcycle theft and mobile phone snatching have decreased significantly due to effective policing and constant action against criminals. He mentioned that four of our employees were martyred in the attack on the KPO, while several police personnel and law enforcement officials were also injured.

The Additional IGP Karachi briefed the meeting on the measures being taken to curb street crimes including the formation of a Dolphin Force and requested the provision of necessary resources including motorcycles and vehicles.

The Home Minister Sindh, directed that the police take effective and coordinated action against street criminals and their groups and ensure the arrest of those involved in such activities. He said that street crime is a big challenge that needs to be tackled with determination and the best strategy. He praised the overall performance of the police and said that the measures taken by the DIG West are also commendable.

The Minister of Home Sindh said that he will again visit next month and review the progress on the instructions given. He said that he will personally visit different areas of the city and review the traffic situation.

He emphasized that no leniency or compromise should be shown on complaints of bribery and extortion and immediate action should be taken against those found guilty. He said that the police should prioritize justice in all their actions and decisions. The meeting was attended by all DIGs of Karachi Police, SSPs and other senior police officers.