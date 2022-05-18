UrduPoint.com

Sindh Consortium Of Universities Formed With HEC Financial Assistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Consortium of Universities formed by the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) Karachi has been formally launched under financial assistance of Higher education Commission.

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro will lead the consortium, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday adding that Sindh Madressa-tul-Islam University Karachi and Dowood University of Engineering and Technology Karachi were also included as member universities of this consortium.

Under this consortium, the university spokesman informed that Shahjehan Syed Karim Incubation Centre of the Institute of Business management Karachi will provide professional assistance to those students and graduates of the member universities who desired to launch their own business.

