UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee Approves Rs 466m For Purchasing 168 Ventilators

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:03 PM

Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee approves Rs 466m for purchasing 168 ventilators

Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee meeting, held with Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in the chair on Friday, sanctioned Rs.466 million from the budget of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for purchasing 168 ventilators

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee meeting, held with Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in the chair on Friday, sanctioned Rs.466 million from the budget of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for purchasing 168 ventilators.

It also approved Rs.237 million for the procurement of laboratory equipment, and other machinery and medical equipment, said a statement on Saturday.

The CS Sindh, who heads the Fund, informed the meeting that so far Rs.1.5 billion have been spent out of a total of Rs.3.61 billion collected in the fund.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the medical equipment are being purchased for the Field Isolation Centers established at Expo Center and PAF Museum and other hospitals of the province.

He further said that the ventilators would be installed at different government hospitals and directed the Secretary Health to ensure the implementation of the decision.

He also directed secretary health to prepare a ventilator installation plan and share the same with NDMA and PDMA.

The Chief Secretary further directed the Secretary Health to establish Coronavirus Wards at Sindh Government Hospitals in Korangi, New Karachi, Qatar Hospital Orangi Town and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Nazimabad.

According to a decision, the Dental Ward of Dow Hospital would also be converted into Coronavirus Ward.

He reviewed the progress on upgrading the ICUs and HDUs in public sector hospitals of province and inspection and audit of the medical equipment being delivered to hospitals.

Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority informed that 100 ventilators (previously ordered) will be received by June 25 this year.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Budget Qatar Progress Same Korangi Orangi June From Government Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israel police kill Palestinian they mistakenly tho ..

11 seconds ago

Russia to Spend Over $7Bln in Total to Fight Coron ..

13 seconds ago

Tottenham's Parrott set to miss Premier League res ..

14 seconds ago

Fine imposed on 19 cattle pen owners

16 seconds ago

Former US first lady is heartbroken over death of ..

21 minutes ago

ColorOS 7 (Android 10) Official Version Arrives to ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.