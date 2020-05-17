UrduPoint.com
Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 Welcomed

Sun 17th May 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Labour education and Research (PILER) Karamat Ali has welcomed the issuance of the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 by the Sindh government, providing relief to working class groups especially daily wage workers, middle class tenants and parents of school-going children who have been badly hit economically due to pandemic coronavirus and prolonged lockdown.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Karamat Ali also appreciated the Governor of Sindh for signing the Ordinance.

This new Ordinance would provide a legal cover to the earlier issued various notifications and orders in which the provincial government had asked the employers not to lay off their workers due to lockdown and provide them salaries for the month of March.

The Ordinance also provides a mechanism for payment of reduced salaries to employees of the companies/ industries which have been shut as part of anti-coronavirus restrictions in the province.

In another order the Sindh government had asked the private schools to reduce fees by 20 percent for the months of April and May 2020. The Ordinance has provided legal cover to this order.

He urged the provincial government to evolve a mechanism for monitoring implementation of the measures suggested in the Ordinance.

Karamat Ali congratulated the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team especially his Advisor Barrister Murtaza Wahab for drafting pro-people Ordinance.

