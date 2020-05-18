Sindh COVID-19 EMERGENCY RELIEF ORDINANCE 2020 effective from April 01

The Government of Sindh has promulgated the Sindh COVID-19 EMERGENCY RELIEF ORDINANCE 2020 and it shall come into force at once and deemed to have taken effect from April 01, 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh has promulgated the Sindh COVID-19 EMERGENCY RELIEF ORDINANCE 2020 and it shall come into force at once and deemed to have taken effect from April 01, 2020.

This was stated in an official statement on Monday.