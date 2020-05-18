Sindh COVID-19 EMERGENCY RELIEF ORDINANCE 2020 Effective From April 01
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:22 PM
The Government of Sindh has promulgated the Sindh COVID-19 EMERGENCY RELIEF ORDINANCE 2020 and it shall come into force at once and deemed to have taken effect from April 01, 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh has promulgated the Sindh COVID-19 EMERGENCY RELIEF ORDINANCE 2020 and it shall come into force at once and deemed to have taken effect from April 01, 2020.
This was stated in an official statement on Monday.