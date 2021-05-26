UrduPoint.com
Sindh CS Briefed On COVID-19 SOPSs, Vaccination Campaign, Price Control

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:31 PM

Sindh CS briefed on COVID-19 SOPSs, vaccination campaign, price control

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Wednesday briefed on implementation of coronavirus SOPs, vaccination campaign and control over prices of essential commodities.

He was chairing a meeting at Sindh Secretariat which was attended by all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners including Senior Member board of Revenue Allamuddin Bullo.

Briefing the meeting, the health department officials said that 285 centers for coronavirus vaccination have been set up in the province. So far, 1,106,384 people have been vaccinated against the virus.

During the meeting, various Deputy Commissioners said that they have completed vaccination of their subordinate revenue staff and now employees of other departments will also be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The chief secretary directed that the number of vaccines should be increased and more vaccine centers should be set up in the province.

He said that all industrialists and traders should vaccinate their workers against coronavirus and the government is also setting up vaccination centers in industrial areas.

He said that the sectors which did not vaccinate the workers would be closed.

The chief secretary directed all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to strictly implement the SOPs and said that the orders issued by the Home Department should be strictly followed and action should be taken against the violators.

The CS directed the Commissioner Karachi and Commissioner Hyderabad to strictly enforce the prices of essential commodities and said that the prices fixed by the government should be implemented effectively and the prices of essential commodities including poultry should be controlled in all cases.

He directed them to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

He said that all the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar should use their judicial power to control SOPs and prices.

