Open Menu

Sindh Cultural Day Celebrated In Larkana With Great Enthusiasm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Sindh Cultural day celebrated in Larkana with great enthusiasm

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Sindh Culture Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Larkana on Sunday.

In this regard,a cultural event was organized at Jinnah Bagh Chowk in the city with the joint cooperation of Larkana Press Club and representatives of Sindhi media. It continued till late night, the famous artists of Sindh Shiraz Abbasi, Nawaz Siraj Solangi, Sajjan Mairi, Imam Bakhsh Baloch, Niaz Imrani, Nadir Lashari, Raja Samoo and others bowed their heads in the cultural event.

The ceremony was marked by four moons, on which the youth, old and children danced. In the main ceremony MPA Larkana Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Larkana Deputy Commissioner Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa, SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, District General Secretary of People's Party and Chairman District Council Larkana Ejaz Ahmed Laghari, Bhutto, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar and Including leaders of various political, social, nationalist, business organizations, intellectuals, poets, writers, professors, doctors and personalities associated with different schools of thought participated in large numbers.

MPA Larkana Jameel Ahmed Soomro addressed the event. He said today is a cultural Eid for the people of Sindh which started with Sindhi cap and Ajrak, we are happy that we respect our language as well as the language and culture of others.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Shiraz Larkana Bagh Anwar Ali Sunday Media Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan