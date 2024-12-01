Sindh Cultural Day Celebrated In Larkana With Great Enthusiasm
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Sindh Culture Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Larkana on Sunday.
In this regard,a cultural event was organized at Jinnah Bagh Chowk in the city with the joint cooperation of Larkana Press Club and representatives of Sindhi media. It continued till late night, the famous artists of Sindh Shiraz Abbasi, Nawaz Siraj Solangi, Sajjan Mairi, Imam Bakhsh Baloch, Niaz Imrani, Nadir Lashari, Raja Samoo and others bowed their heads in the cultural event.
The ceremony was marked by four moons, on which the youth, old and children danced. In the main ceremony MPA Larkana Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Larkana Deputy Commissioner Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa, SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, District General Secretary of People's Party and Chairman District Council Larkana Ejaz Ahmed Laghari, Bhutto, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhar and Including leaders of various political, social, nationalist, business organizations, intellectuals, poets, writers, professors, doctors and personalities associated with different schools of thought participated in large numbers.
MPA Larkana Jameel Ahmed Soomro addressed the event. He said today is a cultural Eid for the people of Sindh which started with Sindhi cap and Ajrak, we are happy that we respect our language as well as the language and culture of others.
