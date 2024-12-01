Sindh Cultural Day Observed Across Northern Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The traditional Sindhi Cultural Day was observed across northern Sindh on Sunday.
On this connection, rallies and functions were held in all towns of Sukkur.
Speaking at the event, Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh highlighted the importance of Ajrak and Topi.
Speakers said, "Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch and urdu speaking are all our brothers and we don’t discriminate against anyone".
Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal said, "we are proud to represent our five thousand years of traditions".
On the occasion, people were dressed in traditional Ajrak and festive dresses to promote Sindh's culture.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Final match of hockey played between BCCG, GGHS teams in under-20 Championship2 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan: A historic gem of Islamic heritage, a growing partner for Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against professional beggars from next week2 minutes ago
-
Shaza urges business users, freelancers to continue registering IPs12 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani12 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in rickshaw- truck collision12 minutes ago
-
Rs13.5m fines imposed on smoky vehicles in Nov12 minutes ago
-
Imran Nazir visits Liddhar health unit, highlights progress on revamping health centres22 minutes ago
-
Auqaf dept grants zonal headquarters status to Khawaja Ghulam Fareed shrine22 minutes ago
-
YPF to conduct consultative session for young legislators22 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter22 minutes ago
-
Free insulin program for diabetic children launched22 minutes ago