Sindh Cultural Day Observed Across Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Sindh Cultural Day observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The traditional Sindhi Cultural Day was observed across northern Sindh on Sunday.

On this connection, rallies and functions were held in all towns of Sukkur.

Speaking at the event, Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh highlighted the importance of Ajrak and Topi.

Speakers said, "Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch and urdu speaking are all our brothers and we don’t discriminate against anyone".

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal said, "we are proud to represent our five thousand years of traditions".

On the occasion, people were dressed in traditional Ajrak and festive dresses to promote Sindh's culture.

