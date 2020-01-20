Sindh Cultural Festival-2020 concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The fourth edition of "Sindh Cultural Festival -2020", organized by Mehran Cultural and Historical Society, concluded here at Tando Adam on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival was held on January, 18, 2020, during which horse race, bull race, Malakhra, Kabadi Kabadi matches, Sindhi, and urdu poetry recitation events, quiz competition among students, turban wearing competition, goat and buffalo exhibitions, moustache competition and music activities were organized.

On third and the last day of the festival, buffalo exhibition, "Kabadi Kabadi" tournament, Agricultural session and quiz competition among college students were held.

President Mehran Cultural and Historical Society, Achar Khaskhely has distributed shields and gifts of Ajraks among the participants of the Cultural Festival.

A large number of people belonging to different areas of Sindh actively participated in the fourth Sindh Cultural Festival.