Sindh cultural night attracts folk music lovers at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindhi Musical Night with unique traditional touch enthralled the audience with famous folk and Sufi music in ongoing Lok Mela at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on Thursday. Renowed Sindhi artists and musicians who joined the event were Tufail Khan Sanjrani, Taj Mastani, Barkat Ali, Nirodha, Malini, Rajab and Salamat Ali, Master Wali,Shokat Ali,Sada Bahar, Sattar Murli, Akbar Khan,Shahid, Mahar Ali, Meer Mohammad, Peer Pukhsh, Allah Denu, Rasool Bakhsh andYasir Qazi.

Folk dance of Bhagat was performed by the professionals to entertain the visitors. The artisans who were seen displaying their craftsmanship included Khadim Hussain, , Soleman, Bharat, Naeem, Qadir Bukhsh jani in blue pottery, Siani, Safia and Zahid in Khes weaving, Parri, Khanzaadi and Bashir, Khan Chand, Bhawan, Naseem Sultan, Gheno, Krishan and Bhano and Ghulam Ahmed.

Culture pavilions of different provinces were the major attractions of the Lok Mela organized by the Lok Virsa, with Sindh displaying the rich culture and traditional architecture of the land of Sufi saints.

Sindh pavilion was a Centre of interest for the people who thronged the venue to have a glimpse at the cultural heritage of different regions of the country.

Coordinated by Sindh culture department, over one hundred participants including master artisans in various craft fields, folk artists, rural musicians, instrumentalists and folk dance groups are participating to exhibit their cultural heritage.

The other features of the Sindh pavilion included a book stall arranged by Sindh cultural department, Thari embroidery display, Sindhi bangles, traditional cuisine – Sindhi falooda, Shikarpuri achar, Sindhi Biryani and Larkana Maiva among others.

Addressing to ceremony, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Sindh was the land of peace, love and great cultural and artistic values. He said that the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and traditional values helped boost the confidence of the younger generation. The minister said that the objective of the festival was to reinforce and strengthen national integration by promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan through active participation of all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He congratulated ED Lok Virsa Talha Ali Khan for organizing mega cultural event as Lok Mela was the biggest step in which every province showcase the colour of different cultures under one roof. Senator Krishna Kumari, Secretary Culture Akbar Laghari, and DG Culture Abdula Aleem Lashari also attendant the event.

