Sindh Culture Day Celebrated

Sun 08th December 2019

Sindh Culture Day celebrated

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :A spectacular event on Sindh Culture Day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm at Alhamra Art Centre, here on Sunday.

The programme showcased the great performances of renowned Pakistani artists Sanam Marvi, Reshma Parveen, Shaukat Ali Sheikh, Ustad Barkat Ali and others which received immense applause from the audience.

Sindh Culture Secretary Akbar Laghari was the chief guest at the event.

He said that all areas of Pakistan including Sindh and Punjab, possess great cultural history.

He said that our all cultures are wonderful. He thanked the Lahore Arts Council administration for arranging a colorful annual event and said that Alhamra was an important institution which was playing a vital role in consolidating the culture of all provinces of Pakistan.

The event was a joint presentation of the Lahore Arts Council and Sindh Graduates Association, Lahore.

Speaking at the event, General Secretary of Sindh Graduates Association Anwar Chandio said, "We are very grateful to Alhamra administration which gave us an opportunity to perform on an active and dynamic platform." Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that concrete steps were being taken to promote beautiful culture of all provinces. He said, "Our beautiful areas and culture belongs to distinctive historical traditions and got distinction in contemporary world and to promote it is need of the time. Sindh Culture Day show promoted the passion of unity, harmony and corporation.

This day is annually celebrated in Sindh province on the first Sunday of December. To celebrate this day, people wear cultural dresses like Sindhi 'Topi' and Ajrak. It was a very colorful event which was attended by a large number of audience.

