Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 January

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Culture, Antiquities and Archives department of Sindh to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference at Khuda Abad (Saani) Hala on 20th January (Saturday.

Organiser of the Conference Dr.

Makhmoor Bukhari informed here on

Monday that Caretaker Federal Minister for education Madad Ali Sindhi

will preside over the conference while Caretaker Sindh Culture

Minister Dr. Junaid Ali Shah will be the Chief Guest and Dr. Kaleem

ullah Lashari would grace the occasion as honorary guest.

Renowned Historians of Sindh and Archeological experts would read

their research papers in the Conference.

