Open Menu

Sindh Culture Department To Hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference On 20 January

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 January

Culture, Antiquities and Archives department of Sindh to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference at Khuda Abad (Saani) Hala on 20th January (Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Culture, Antiquities and Archives department of Sindh to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference at Khuda Abad (Saani) Hala on 20th January (Saturday.

Organiser of the Conference Dr.

Makhmoor Bukhari informed here on

Monday that Caretaker Federal Minister for education Madad Ali Sindhi

will preside over the conference while Caretaker Sindh Culture

Minister Dr. Junaid Ali Shah will be the Chief Guest and Dr. Kaleem

ullah Lashari would grace the occasion as honorary guest.

Renowned Historians of Sindh and Archeological experts would read

their research papers in the Conference.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Education Hala January

Recent Stories

Huge opportunities of investment available in AJK: ..

Huge opportunities of investment available in AJK: Barrister Sultan

3 minutes ago
 University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 2024

University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 2024

3 minutes ago
 Police raid gambling den, apprehend 10 suspects

Police raid gambling den, apprehend 10 suspects

3 minutes ago
 Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son

Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son

34 minutes ago
 Islamabad police arrest suspects in cleric assassi ..

Islamabad police arrest suspects in cleric assassination case

32 minutes ago
 MEPCO apprehends 15,161 electricity pilferers duri ..

MEPCO apprehends 15,161 electricity pilferers during special campaign since Sept ..

32 minutes ago
Resolving the issues of the masses is top priority ..

Resolving the issues of the masses is top priority: DIG Hazara

32 minutes ago
 Resham opens up about her single status

Resham opens up about her single status

44 minutes ago
 PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbo ..

PTI leaders being made fun of over electoral symbols: Latif Khosa

58 minutes ago
 Fulbright Alumni gather to forge solutions to clim ..

Fulbright Alumni gather to forge solutions to climate crisis

31 minutes ago
 Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at A ..

Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open

31 minutes ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan