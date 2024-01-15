- Home
Sindh Culture Department To Hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference On 20 January
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Culture, Antiquities and Archives department of Sindh to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference at Khuda Abad (Saani) Hala on 20th January (Saturday
Organiser of the Conference Dr.
Makhmoor Bukhari informed here on
Monday that Caretaker Federal Minister for education Madad Ali Sindhi
will preside over the conference while Caretaker Sindh Culture
Minister Dr. Junaid Ali Shah will be the Chief Guest and Dr. Kaleem
ullah Lashari would grace the occasion as honorary guest.
Renowned Historians of Sindh and Archeological experts would read
their research papers in the Conference.
APP/nsm
