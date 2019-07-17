UrduPoint.com
Sindh Culture Department Urged To Reopen Khanabadosh Writers Cafe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:22 PM

Sindh Culture Department urged to reopen Khanabadosh Writers Cafe

Activists working for the cause of women empowerment and promotion of literary activities in Sindh in a joint statement issued here Wednesday urged the Sindh Department of Culture and Archives to ensure reopening of the Khandabadosh Writers Cafe functional on Sindh Museum premises

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Activists working for the cause of women empowerment and promotion of literary activities in Sindh in a joint statement issued here Wednesday urged the Sindh Department of Culture and Archives to ensure reopening of the Khandabadosh Writers Cafe functional on Sindh Museum premises.

The activists also joined by different chapters of women Action Forum (WAF) from across the country taking strong exception to the closure of writers cafe very much warranted by women in particular and writers, poets and scholars in general belonging to interior parts of the province said the arbitrary decision to end the facility was a great disservice to the cause of literature and healthy recreational pursuits.

It was alleged that the decision to close the cafe, meeting the needed requirement of aforementioned segment for past five years, was basically to target Dr.

Irfana Mallah a senior teacher of Sindh University and the proponent of the cafe established on Sindh Museum premises, Hyderabad.

WAF members expressing their absolute support for Dr. Mallah said the Khanabadosh Cafe opened by Prof. Amar Sandhu and then strengthened on strong lines by Dr. Mallah through a management team comprising notable women of the province had gained an international recognition in a short span of time.

Its abrupt closure by the department may bring bad name and discredit to those who claim them to be gender sensitive and strivingfor the cause of women empowerment, said the activists.

