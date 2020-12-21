UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Culture Dept Organizes 'Mach Kachehri' On Dec 23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:33 PM

Sindh Culture dept organizes 'Mach Kachehri' on Dec 23

Sindh Culture Department on the occasion of 'Lok Adab Daharo' is going to organize a 'Mach Kachehri' in Caf Saqafat Karachi on December 23 at 07:00 p.m

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Culture Department on the occasion of 'Lok Adab Daharo' is going to organize a 'Mach Kachehri' in Caf Saqafat Karachi on December 23 at 07:00 p.m.

The people who were interested in Lok Adab could participate in Mach Kachehri live programme through Sindh Culture Department's facebook account www.

facebook.com/sindhculture.gov.pk.

The guest of the programme would be Ajiz Rahamatullah Lashari, Ali Gul Bhatti, Sahir Faqir Khaskheli, Taj Mohammed Halepoto and Mohammed Waris Panhwer.

The host of the programme would be Hanif Sagar.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Facebook Sagar December P

Recent Stories

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

50 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

50 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

59 minutes ago

Two accused of fraud case convicted

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.