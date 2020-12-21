Sindh Culture dept organizes 'Mach Kachehri' on Dec 23

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Culture Department on the occasion of 'Lok Adab Daharo' is going to organize a 'Mach Kachehri' in Caf Saqafat Karachi on December 23 at 07:00 p.m.

The people who were interested in Lok Adab could participate in Mach Kachehri live programme through Sindh Culture Department's facebook account www.

facebook.com/sindhculture.gov.pk.

The guest of the programme would be Ajiz Rahamatullah Lashari, Ali Gul Bhatti, Sahir Faqir Khaskheli, Taj Mohammed Halepoto and Mohammed Waris Panhwer.

The host of the programme would be Hanif Sagar.