Sindh Culture Minister Chairs Meeting Of NFM's Executive Board

Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture and education Syed Sardar Ali Shah Monday presided over an important meeting of Executive board of National Fund for Mohen-jo-Daro (NFM), held and convened at Mohen jo Daro(Larkana).

The Executive Board meeting of NFM was attended by the Sindh Secretary for Culture Abdul Rahim Soomro, Sindh Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Chairman of TCC Board Dr.

Kaleemullah Lashari, Director General of Antiquities & Archaeology Sindh Manzoor Ahmed Kanasaro and others.

It was decided to celebrate the 100-year ceremony on the site of world heritage site of Mohen-jo-Daro.

The meeting also consulted on the preparation of a master plan for the protection of Mohenjo-daro and the publication of Dry Core drilling reports.

The culture minister also held meetings with management of Mohenjo-daro.

