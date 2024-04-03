Sindh Culture Minister Felicitates Newly Elected Senators
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Sindh Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has congratulated newly elected Senators of the Pakistan People's Party and said that their election as members of the Upper House is a victory for the people and the democracy.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Shah hoped that the newly elected Senators will play their role for people's friendly legislation in the upper house of the Parliament.
He also congratulated the party's leadership and the people on the success achieved in the Senate elections.
He said the newly elected Senators will also play their role in strengthening the democracy in the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six held with 295 kites21 minutes ago
-
Five held with contraband21 minutes ago
-
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: Consul General Hussai ..10 hours ago
-
Man burnt to death by woman11 hours ago
-
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar energy11 hours ago
-
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister11 hours ago
-
Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral11 hours ago
-
FWMC removes 39,200 tons waste from Faisalabad11 hours ago
-
Federal, Punjab governments agree to take steps for ensuing prosecution of power pilferers11 hours ago
-
Sherazi directs to devise effective traffic management plan for Eid11 hours ago
-
Former AJK PM congratulates Amir Muqam on assuming charge11 hours ago
-
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues12 hours ago