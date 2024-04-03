Open Menu

Sindh Culture Minister Felicitates Newly Elected Senators

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Sindh Culture Minister felicitates newly elected Senators

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Sindh Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has congratulated newly elected Senators of the Pakistan People's Party and said that their election as members of the Upper House is a victory for the people and the democracy.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Shah hoped that the newly elected Senators will play their role for people's friendly legislation in the upper house of the Parliament.

He also congratulated the party's leadership and the people on the success achieved in the Senate elections.

He said the newly elected Senators will also play their role in strengthening the democracy in the country.

