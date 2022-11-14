Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates Sindh Theatre Festival-2022

Provincial Minister for Tourism and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the Sindh Theatre Festival- 2022 at Mehran Arts Council on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the Sindh Theatre Festival- 2022 at Mehran Arts Council on Monday.

Cultural programs will be organized in other cities of Sindh under Sindh Theatre Festival.

President Arts Council of Karachi Syed Ahmed Ali Shah, artists of Hyderabad city were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier, the culture minister also visited Sindhi Language Authority where its chairman Dr Ishaq Samejo and Secretary Prof. Shabnam Gul along with members of the board of governors accorded the minister a warm welcome.