Open Menu

Sindh Culture Minister Invited For 29th "Almi Mushaira"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Sindh Culture Minister invited for 29th "Almi Mushaira"

The delegation of Sakinan-e-Shehr-i-Quaid headed by Mehmood Ahmed Khan on Thursday called on Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulifikar Ali Shah and extended invitation of the 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held at Expo Centre on April 20, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The delegation of Sakinan-e-Shehr-i-Quaid headed by Mehmood Ahmed Khan on Thursday called on Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulifikar Ali Shah and extended invitation of the 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held at Expo Centre on April 20, 2024.

The Minister was told that poets from Pakistan and across the world will participate the event. The delegation informed that poets from Islamabad, Lahore, Azad Kashmir, Abotabad, Gawadar and other cities of the country while literary personalities from USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Qatar are expected to attend the "Almi Mushaira".

Syed Zulifikar Shah said Sindh government was taking measures to promote literary activities which always helped in creating peaceful atmosphere. Shah said government will provide every possible cooperation for the success of the literary event. As far as the art and culture is concerned, Karachi has become role model city of the country, the minister said, adding that by organizing literary and cultural events, the positive image of Karachi would emerge across the world.

Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Zafar Nadeem Siddiqui, Tauqeer A Khan, Dr Shabir Arain and Jamal Azhar were also part of the delegation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad World Canada Qatar Germany United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Event From Government

Recent Stories

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with ..

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

3 minutes ago
 'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offe ..

'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders F ..

Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined

3 minutes ago
 IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar E ..

IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again

3 minutes ago
 Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative dir ..

Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

3 minutes ago
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as sn ..

Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom

3 minutes ago
 Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service ..

Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri

3 minutes ago
 04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

8 minutes ago
 DC for taking strict action against absent teacher ..

DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad

8 minutes ago
 Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax co ..

Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection

7 minutes ago
 Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wi ..

Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan