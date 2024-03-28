Sindh Culture Minister invited for 29th "Almi Mushaira"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The delegation of Sakinan-e-Shehr-i-Quaid headed by Mehmood Ahmed Khan on Thursday called on Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulifikar Ali Shah and extended invitation of the 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held at Expo Centre on April 20, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The delegation of Sakinan-e-Shehr-i-Quaid headed by Mehmood Ahmed Khan on Thursday called on Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulifikar Ali Shah and extended invitation of the 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held at Expo Centre on April 20, 2024.

The Minister was told that poets from Pakistan and across the world will participate the event. The delegation informed that poets from Islamabad, Lahore, Azad Kashmir, Abotabad, Gawadar and other cities of the country while literary personalities from USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Qatar are expected to attend the "Almi Mushaira".

Syed Zulifikar Shah said Sindh government was taking measures to promote literary activities which always helped in creating peaceful atmosphere. Shah said government will provide every possible cooperation for the success of the literary event. As far as the art and culture is concerned, Karachi has become role model city of the country, the minister said, adding that by organizing literary and cultural events, the positive image of Karachi would emerge across the world.

Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Zafar Nadeem Siddiqui, Tauqeer A Khan, Dr Shabir Arain and Jamal Azhar were also part of the delegation.