Sindh Culture Minister Invited For 29th "Almi Mushaira"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM
The delegation of Sakinan-e-Shehr-i-Quaid headed by Mehmood Ahmed Khan on Thursday called on Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulifikar Ali Shah and extended invitation of the 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held at Expo Centre on April 20, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The delegation of Sakinan-e-Shehr-i-Quaid headed by Mehmood Ahmed Khan on Thursday called on Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulifikar Ali Shah and extended invitation of the 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held at Expo Centre on April 20, 2024.
The Minister was told that poets from Pakistan and across the world will participate the event. The delegation informed that poets from Islamabad, Lahore, Azad Kashmir, Abotabad, Gawadar and other cities of the country while literary personalities from USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Qatar are expected to attend the "Almi Mushaira".
Syed Zulifikar Shah said Sindh government was taking measures to promote literary activities which always helped in creating peaceful atmosphere. Shah said government will provide every possible cooperation for the success of the literary event. As far as the art and culture is concerned, Karachi has become role model city of the country, the minister said, adding that by organizing literary and cultural events, the positive image of Karachi would emerge across the world.
Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Zafar Nadeem Siddiqui, Tauqeer A Khan, Dr Shabir Arain and Jamal Azhar were also part of the delegation.
Recent Stories
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris
'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again
Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director
Football: Italian Serie A table
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad
Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined3 minutes ago
-
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again3 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri3 minutes ago
-
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP8 minutes ago
-
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad8 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles8 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, annual festival8 minutes ago
-
CDC organizes awareness walk, seminar to mark World TB Day14 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress made for Gwadar Safe City project14 minutes ago
-
Senior minister holds meeting with environment expert19 minutes ago
-
Directorates for special education, women to be established soon: CM’ Advisor19 minutes ago