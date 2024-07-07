Sindh Culture Minister Pays Tributes To Sindhi Singer Mai Bhagi
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 04:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah here on Sunday paid rich tributes to Sindhi singer late Mai Bhagi on her 38th death anniversary.
He said that Mai Bhagi was the identity of Thar area of Sindh.
The minister said that the traditional songs of Mai Bhagi were still sung in weddings and celebrations. He said that the deceased singer gained fame through her unique style.
Zulfikar Shah said that she would always be remembered due to her art of singing.
