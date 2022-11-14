Sindh Culture Minister terms PTI Long March a 'Wrong March'

Provincial Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Monday termed Hyderabad a cultural center of Sindh province that can attract tourist and promote soft image of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Monday termed Hyderabad a cultural center of Sindh province that can attract tourist and promote soft image of Pakistan.

He said this while addressing a program organized in memory of poet Juman Darbadar and Mithu Maheri here at Sindh Museum.

He said that Juman Darbadar and Mithu Meheri have dedicated their lives for the promotion of the art.

He said that Hyderabad is the cultural hub of Sindh, while there was a break in cultural activities due to COVID-19 and floods, but now these activities are being resumed.

He said that soon literary and cultural programs will be organized in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of the province.

He said that in order to highlight the culture of Moen-jo-daro around the world, the program of the centenary cultural celebration will be organized in different countries around the world, including big cities of Pakistan.

To a question, while referring to PTI chief, Sardar Shah said that PTI started a wrong march, not a long march, while they had created chaos during their three-and-a-half-year rule.