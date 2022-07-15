Sindh decides to conduct survey to assess damage caused to agriculture by recent rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to CM Sindh for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Friday said the Sindh government had decided to conduct a survey of all districts to assess and compensate the damage caused to agriculture by the recent rains.

In this regard, Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahessar and DGs Agriculture have been directed to get the report of survey immediately.

According to a statement issued here, he said that the farmers of Sindh were not alone, if anyone had been affected by the recent rains, they would be helped. The recent rains were not beneficial for the agriculture of the province, he said, adding that the Agriculture sector was destroyed, due to Sindh not getting its due share of water.

Manzoor Wassan said that the recent monsoon rains had proved to be beneficial for the people of coastal belt of Sindh, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar, Kachho.

Agriculture Advisor Manzoor Wassan said that in view of the second spell of rains, all district officers of Sindh Agriculture Department had been directed to remain alert and a control room had also been set up in the office of Director Agriculture Extension in Hyderabad, adding that the control room had been directed to stay in touch with the farmers.