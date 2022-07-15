UrduPoint.com

Sindh Decides To Conduct Survey To Assess Damage Caused To Agriculture By Recent Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Sindh decides to conduct survey to assess damage caused to agriculture by recent rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to CM Sindh for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Friday said the Sindh government had decided to conduct a survey of all districts to assess and compensate the damage caused to agriculture by the recent rains.

In this regard, Secretary Agriculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahessar and DGs Agriculture have been directed to get the report of survey immediately.

According to a statement issued here, he said that the farmers of Sindh were not alone, if anyone had been affected by the recent rains, they would be helped. The recent rains were not beneficial for the agriculture of the province, he said, adding that the Agriculture sector was destroyed, due to Sindh not getting its due share of water.

Manzoor Wassan said that the recent monsoon rains had proved to be beneficial for the people of coastal belt of Sindh, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Tharparkar, Kachho.

Agriculture Advisor Manzoor Wassan said that in view of the second spell of rains, all district officers of Sindh Agriculture Department had been directed to remain alert and a control room had also been set up in the office of Director Agriculture Extension in Hyderabad, adding that the control room had been directed to stay in touch with the farmers.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Agriculture Manzoor Wassan Alert Hyderabad Thatta Badin Tharparkar Sujawal All Government Share Rains

Recent Stories

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

42 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

46 minutes ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

1 hour ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

2 hours ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.