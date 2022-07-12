Sindh decides to declare Khairpur district a disaster area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has decided to declare Khairpur district a disaster area in view of the damage caused to palm orchards by the recent monsoon rains.

Advisor to CM for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that recent monsoon rains in Sindh have damaged up to 50% of date orchards in Khairpur district.

In Khairpur district production of dates are seven lac tons, being cost of ten billions. On the demand of growers, farmers District Khairpur is being declared a disaster area.

Manzoor Wassan further told in his statement here on Tuesday that Deputy Commissioner Khairpur has directed to issue notification declaring Khairpur district a disaster area.

He further added that affectees will be compensate, as the people of district wholly depends on dates.

Manzoor Wassan directed the Director General Research of Agriculture Department of Khairpur to send teams to protect the date palm orchards in Khairpur district from further damage and said that at the request of the date growers, they would also be provided solar plates, motors, tarpaulins, baskets and other machinery.

Manzoor Wassan further said that the recent monsoon rains have caused a loss of Rs 5 billion to the palm growers. Financial assistance will also be provided to the affectees.