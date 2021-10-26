Sindh decides to execute Dhabeji Special Economic Zone project through bidding

Government of Sindh has decided to execute Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DECZ) Project, a priority project under the Industrial Cooperation Phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), through International Competitive Bidding Process under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Government of Sindh has decided to execute Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DECZ) Project, a priority project under the Industrial Cooperation Phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), through International Competitive Bidding Process under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

This was stated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar in a press conference at the office of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) here on Tuesday.

He said that Dhabeji project is expected to generate $1 billion in investment and 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said that now, with the developer being finalized by PPP policy board in its 34th meeting which accorded approval to issue the Letter of Award (LOA) to the preferred bidder for Dhabeji SEZ, the construction is expected to start early next year. This reassures the Sindh Government's focus on creating avenues for Industrial growth and FDI, he added He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the bidding process of this vital project has been successfully completed strictly in accordance with the relevant rules in a fair and transparent manner.

The developer has been finalized based on higher value for money to Sindh Government.

The developer will be responsible to provide the all the utilities, infrastructure and carry out operations & maintenance in this state of art SEZ to all enterprises at their doorstep.

Qassim Naveed Qamar mentioned that Sindh Government has ensured the provision of utilities and direct access connecting both Port Qasim and National highway through a dedicated highway which will make Dhabeji economic and commercial hub of industrialization near Karachi.

He said that provincial and Federal governments are committed to spending over Rs12 billion on creating an enabling environment with regard to external infrastructure and facilities.

He further added that a consortium of consultants M/s. EY Ford Rhodes (Lead Advisor - financial consultants), EA Consulting (Technical Advisors) and RIAA Law (Legal Advisors) were engaged through a competitive process for developer's solicitation of DSEZ. He concluded that SEZMC under Section 42 with SECP is duly authorized by provincial government to develop and manage Dhabeji SEZ and other such initiatives to strengthen the industrial base of Sindh.

Secretary Investment department Sindh Bilal Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Special Economic Zones Management Company Abdul Azim and other concerned officers were also present.