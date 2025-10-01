Sindh decides to start trails for 35th National Games across province

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Sindh government decided to immediately start trails of sportspersons for participation in 35th National Games scheduled to begin from December 6, 2025 in Karachi

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the national games.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar while Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director Asad Ishaque, representative of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput and others attended, said a statement issued here.

It was decided in the meeting that trails for selection of sportsperson will continue till October 20, 2025 in all the divisions of Sindh while the final trials will be held at Karachi afterward.

The Sports Minister, speaking at the occasion, informed that 35th National Games will be organized in Karachi from 6 to 13 Decemebr 2025 and over 9000 sportspersons will compete in 32 different games during the national event.

He said that all the trails will be conducted purely on the merit. He added that arrangements for the succesfull conduct of the 35th National Games have been finalized and the opening ceremony of the national games will be held in a befitting manner.

Sindh government is utilizing all available resources to promoting sports in the province and comprehensive arrangements will be ensured for the national level sports competition, Mahar stated.

