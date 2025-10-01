Sindh Decides To Start Trails For 35th National Games Across Province
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:44 PM
Sindh government decided to immediately start trails of sportspersons for participation in 35th National Games scheduled to begin from December 6, 2025 in Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Sindh government decided to immediately start trails of sportspersons for participation in 35th National Games scheduled to begin from December 6, 2025 in Karachi.
The decision was taken in a meeting held on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the national games.
The meeting was chaired by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar while Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director Asad Ishaque, representative of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput and others attended, said a statement issued here.
It was decided in the meeting that trails for selection of sportsperson will continue till October 20, 2025 in all the divisions of Sindh while the final trials will be held at Karachi afterward.
The Sports Minister, speaking at the occasion, informed that 35th National Games will be organized in Karachi from 6 to 13 Decemebr 2025 and over 9000 sportspersons will compete in 32 different games during the national event.
He said that all the trails will be conducted purely on the merit. He added that arrangements for the succesfull conduct of the 35th National Games have been finalized and the opening ceremony of the national games will be held in a befitting manner.
Sindh government is utilizing all available resources to promoting sports in the province and comprehensive arrangements will be ensured for the national level sports competition, Mahar stated.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International Day of older persons
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscores respect, welfare of senior ..
Regional Environmental Conference to address climate change impacts
90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal
Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity meters recovered
Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel
Govt committed to provide justice at doorsteps: Saba Sadiq
GC University hold seminar on Shah Latif’s poetry
KP Govt decides to monitor ongoing uplift projects on daily basis
Sindh decides to start trails for 35th National Games across province
Commissioner directs actions against sale of adulterated milk in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry of Human Rights celebrates International Day of older persons1 minute ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscores respect, welfare of senior citizens1 minute ago
-
Regional Environmental Conference to address climate change impacts1 minute ago
-
90% demands of ACC accepted: Dr. Tariq Fazal1 minute ago
-
Fake FESCO employee caught, several electricity meters recovered1 minute ago
-
Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani visits Governor House Peshawar9 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded over illegal travel9 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide justice at doorsteps: Saba Sadiq7 minutes ago
-
GC University hold seminar on Shah Latif’s poetry7 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to monitor ongoing uplift projects on daily basis7 minutes ago
-
Sindh decides to start trails for 35th National Games across province7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs actions against sale of adulterated milk in Karachi7 minutes ago